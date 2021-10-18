The new Google Pixel 6 series is one of the most hyped smartphones this year, and while the hype could be justified, the tech community is divided on whether Google will set a premium price tag for the upcoming flagship phone. But a recent US retail listing may have given us a clear picture about the pricing of the new Pixel phones, clearing all our doubts as to how much it will cost in the US.

As first spotted by M. Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, the US retail listings suggest that Google Pixel 6(128GB)will start at $599 in the US. The Pro model(128GB), on the other hand, will be priced at $898.

For the sake of comparison, last year’s Pixel 5 was launched at $699, so its successor will be $100 cheaper. And while it’s rare for a company like Google to reduce the pricing of a subsequent product, aggressive pricing could help the Mountain View company convince more people to buy it.

A few days ago, the European pricing of the Pixel 6 was also leaked. Previous rumors suggest that the base variant of Google Pixel 6(8GB/128GB) will cost €650, but the pricing of the 256GB variant of the smartphone is still unknown. As per famous tipster Roland Quandt, the base variant of the Pixel 6 Pro will start at 849£, while the 256GB variant will be priced at 949£.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The new Pixel series will reportedly get five years of software support — four major Android updates and one year of extended security patches. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust, and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

However, the Pixel 6 series will be available in select countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Google is readying Pixel 6 for a launch on October 19.

via 9to5google