Google to launch Pixel 6 series smartphones on Oct 19th

by Pradeep

 

Google Pixel 6 launch

Google today announced that it will reveal the upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones on Oct 19th.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

According to recent reports, Google Pixel 6(8GB/128GB) will cost €650, but the pricing of the 256GB variant of the smartphone is still unknown. The base model of the Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back €900. The Pixel 6 Pro will also be available in various configurations, including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage. All the Pixel 6 Pro variants will have 12GB of RAM.

Source: Google

