There will be lots of smartphone launch events in the month of September, including the Google Pixel 6 series and the iPhone 13. We’ve already heard rumors about these two premium smartphones, revealing key details about the specifications. And today we’re hearing another rumor about Pixel 6 and iPhone 13, but this time around, it’s related to the launch date.

According to a post from Chinese social media site Weibo, the Google Pixel 6 will be announced on September 13, while the iPhone 13 launch event is set to take place on September 15. So, the iPhone 13 launch event will take place just a day after the launch of the much-hyped Google Pixel 6.

Considering that Google usually unveils its Pixel smartphones in the month of September, the Weibo post appears to be real. And if that turns out to be the case, September will be loaded with fun!

Google Pixel 6

According to previous rumors, the Google Pixel 6 Pro measures roughly 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters (11.5 millimeters thickness if you take the camera bump into account). The smartphone features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, the Pixel 6 Pro rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes a couple of sensors, about which we have no information as of yet. Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging.

Rumor has it that Google will use its own processor called Whitechapel for its Pixel 6 devices. If true, this will be the first time Google will use its own chipset in a Pixel smartphone.

iPhone 13

Rumors suggest Apple will be introducing a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 13 models, and 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro models. Earlier Bloomberg revealed the key features of this upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, read about them below. It’ll have features like Portrait video recording, the ability to record video in Apple’s own higher-quality format called ProRes, new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos. Rumor also has it that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will include hardware that will connect to LEO satellites for satellite communications.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section and let us know which smartphone you’re excited about the most.