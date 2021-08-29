Report: Apple iPhone 13 series to support satellite communication

Satellite phones have become a significant communications option for those who need to communicate while they are travelling to regions which doesn’t have mobile network coverage. These satellite phones lack several features that are common in most smartphones these days. Today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series will have native support for satellite communication.

The upcoming iPhone 13 series will include hardware that will connect to LEO satellites for satellite communications. Apple will be using a customized Qualcomm X60 baseband chip to enable satellite communications in iPhone 13 series.

Source: Macrumors