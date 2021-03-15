Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a smartphone, which will be the rightful successor to last year’s Pixel 4a, has passed India’s BIS certification, hinting that launch could be imminent. The smartphone carries model number GR0M2 and is listed with a G logo, confirming that it’s indeed Google’s Pixel 5a smartphone.

The BIS certification is not the only evidence suggesting an imminent launch. According to reliable tipster Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a will launch on June 11, so we’re roughly two months away from the release date.

The BIS certification, however, didn’t reveal any details about the specs of the Pixel 5a smartphone. Luckily, the specs of the smartphone had already leaked, meaning we already know quite a lot about what’s inside the upcoming 5a.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin. The smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and what the tipster claims to be a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor.

Apart from Pixel 5a, Google has another exciting product in the pipeline. If Jon Prosser is to be believed, Google is going to launch its second-generation Pixel Buds in mid-April. However, the exact release date is still not known, nor do we know anything about the specs of the earbuds.

Meanwhile, let’s know whether or not you’re going to buy the Pixel 5a and the second-generation Pixel Buds.

via Mukul Sharma