Google Pixel 5 spotted on AI Benchmark, confirms Snapdragon 765G and 8GB RAM

A few days ago, Google announced the much-awaited Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and while the Pixel 4a went on for pre-order immediately after the announcement, the company said that the Pixel 5 will hit the market this fall. And the good news is that it looks like the company is going to keep its promise by releasing the Pixel 5 smartphone on time, unlike in the case of Pixel 4a, the release date of which got delayed multiple times.

The Google Pixel 5 has recently spotted on the AI Benchmark website, hinting that the company is close to releasing the smarpthone. The AI Benchmark listing also gives us a few pieces of key information about the smartphone. The listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel will be powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it’s not clear if there will be any other variant of the smartphone with more primary memory.

Google already confirmed that Pixel 5 will start at $499 and will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

via MyFixGuide