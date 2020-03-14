Google has always been pretty poor at keeping the specs of their Pixel series of smartphones secret, and mere months after the release of the Pixel 4 and 4XL, details of the Google Pixel 5 are also slowly coalescing.

We have already seen renders of the device, and believe the handset will come with a triple camera setup on the back.

It is exactly the camera which is the source of today’s rumour.

The Google Camera APK from the Pixel 4a contains references to two upcoming handsets code-named ‘bramble’ and ‘redfin.’ The APK confirms the handsets will feature a telephoto lens, just like the Pixel 4.

If the ‘bramble’ and ‘redfin’ are versions of the Pixel 5, this represents bad news for spec fiends, as we already know that these devices are designed to be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, the successor to the Snapdragon 730 which powers the upcoming Pixel 4a.

This is a mid-range processor and while it supports 5G, it is also 20-40% slower than the Snapdragon 865.

If true it suggests Google will not be trying to compete with Apple or Samsung and may be looking to address the mass market with a lower-cost phone.

Given that Google’s Pixel handsets have always somewhat lacked in the build-quality and the quality of its components, do our readers feel Google is simply facing reality? Let us know below.

Via Neowin, 9to5Google.