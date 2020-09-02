As much as six new Google handsets have passed through the FCC certification site and from what we understand by looking that their model number, three smartphones are basically different variants of the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and the other three are the Pixel 5 5G variants. The FCC listing also suggests that Google is quite close to releasing both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Smartphones with model number G025E, G025I, and G025H are likely to be the three different variants of the Pixel 4a 5G as the LTE variant of the smartphone has model number G025J. GD1YQ, GTT9Q, and G5NZ6 could be the other three variants of the Pixel 5 smartphone as the trio have been tested for the wireless charging, something that Pixel 5 will have support for.

Both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 765G and will have a plastic back with a fingerprint. Both the smartphones will have no headphone jack, 8MP front-facing camera, which will reside in the punch-hole camera design. Pixel 5 is expected to have a larger battery that is 4,000mAh, the 4a 5G will have a battery capacity of 3,800mAh.

Talking about the camera of Pixel 5, you’ll find a 0.5x wide lens (a new addition), a 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4), and a 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 rear sensor+ spectral/flicker sensor. Google Pixel 4a 5G too will have the same camera system as Pixel 5.

Earlier rumors from Jon Prosser suggest Google will not release the 4a 5G and the 5 5G on the same date. Google is eyeing September 30 to launch the Black and Green color variants of the Pixel 5 and the Black color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G, while the Pixel 4a 5G in white will be released in the month of October.

The 5G variant of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Source: FCC(1,2,3,4) via AndroidPolice