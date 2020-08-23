The Gooogle Pixel 4a has just hit the market, but Google is already getting ready to launch the Pixel 5 5G and the 5G variant of the Pixel 4a sometime this fall.

The leaks started following soon after, and today we have live pictures and specs for the two handsets.

Posted on Reddit (and deleted soon after) the smaller Pixel 5 is on the left with a plastic back with a matte finish. It has a similar camera cluster to the Pixel4, but with the flash moved to the top. It also has the iconic rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The specs of the Google Pixel 5 are reportedly:

4000mAh battery

0.5x wide lens (a new addition), 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4) 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 rear sensor+ spectral/flicker sensor.

8mp front-facing punch-hole camera

Snapdragon 765G

8gb RAM

60hz/90hz screen

Plastic back with fingerprint

No audio jack

Price starting at $499.

The Pixel 4a (5G) features a new white colour and the same camera cluster as the Pixel 5, and has the following specs:

3800mAh battery

0.5x wide lens (a new addition), 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4) 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 rear sensor+ spectral/flicker sensor.

8mp front-facing punch-hole camera

Snapdragon 765G

6gb RAM

60hz-only screen

Plastic back with fingerprint

Includes audio jack

Price starting at $499.

Earlier rumours from Jon Prosser suggests Google will not release the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G on the same date. Google is eyeing September 30 to launch the Black and Green color variants of the Pixel 5 and the Black color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G, while the Pixel 4a 5G in white will be released in the month of October.

The 5G variant of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

via 9to5Google