Amazon is offering a massive discount of $285 on the unlocked Pixel 4 XL smartphone(renewed). The price of the Google Pixel smartphone is now at $295(was at $580) at Amazon. So if you do the math, you’re getting a massive $285 discount on Google the 4 XL.
Pixel 4 XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back that will allow you to take great photos.
Unique features of Pixel 4 XL:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
- A new way to control your phone. Quick Gestures let you skip songs and silence calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.
- End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings.
You can buy the Pixel 4 XL smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.
