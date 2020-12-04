Google Photos has just added a cool feature for Android users.

Version 5.22 of the app brings the ability to automatically turn your AI-selected photos into a selection of Live Wallpapers.

If you have Google Photos installed and your phone supports Live Wallpapers, when you go to select one, one of the options is called Memories.

If you select this category your Live Wallpaper will be pulled from your Google Photos repository with photos selected by machine learning.

The feature is timely, but also serves as a reminder that Google will soon start charging for photo storage over 15 GB, with the new feature presumable aimed at increasing the stickiness of the Google Photos service.

via The verge