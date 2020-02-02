Google Photos arguably the best Photos app for Android users and that’s not because the app comes pre-installed with Android smartphones, but because of the number of useful features in it. The latest feature that the search giant added to the Google Photos is a new monthly subscription plan that costs $7.99.

Those who are registered in the monthly subscription plan will receive prints of their 10 best photos every month. Google will select 10 best photos from your last 30 days of your photography and these selected photos will be printed on matte, white cardstock with a 1/8-inch border. The prints will measure 4×6 and will be delivered to you in a cardboard envelope.

You’ll be able to choose one out of three themes for your monthly prints. The three themes that are available:

Most people and pets: Relive your best moments of people and pets. Get prints featuring them and other great photos every month.

Relive your best moments of people and pets. Get prints featuring them and other great photos every month. Mostly landscapes: Revisit your most memorable places. Get prints of your outdoor shots, city scapes, scenery pics, and more sent to you every month.

Revisit your most memorable places. Get prints of your outdoor shots, city scapes, scenery pics, and more sent to you every month. A little bit of everything: Mix it up! Get a mix of all your best moments! Photos of people, landscapes, and other photos delivered to you each month.

The monthly subscription plan appears to be in the testing phase and is limited to US citizens only. If you’re selected, you’ll see a “You’re invited to the monthly photo prints trial” banner at the top of Google Photos on the web.

via 9to5google