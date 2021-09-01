Google developing its own CPUs for Chromebook laptops

Last month, Google confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones. Today, Nikkei Asia reported that Google is also working on its own chips to power future Chromebook laptops and tablets. Chromebooks powered by these new Google designed chips are expected to be available in 2023.

As expected, the new Google chips will be based on ARM architecture to deliver more efficient performance when compared to the current x86 chips found on most Chromebooks.

Source: Nikkei