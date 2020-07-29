Google releases new Google One app for Android and iOS smartphones

Google today announced the updated Google One app for iOS and Android devices. With this updated app, Google now offers phone backup and a new storage manager tool for free for all users. You can back up your devices and clean up your files across Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail using this new Google One app for Android and iOS.

Even with a free Google account that comes with a free 15 GB of storage, you can use this new app and enable automatic phone backup on your Android phones. Whenever you need more storage, you can upgrade to a Google One membership right from the app.

Google One app features:

Manage your storage plan, which covers Google Drive, Gmail and original quality photos and videos in Google Photos.

Automatically back up your phone. All your photos, contacts, messages, and more, will be safely backed up in the cloud. If you break, lose or upgrade your phone, you can restore everything to your new Android device.

Contact our team of experts with just one tap. If you need help with Google products and services, our team is here for you.

Access member benefits like Google Store rewards (up to 10% back), Google Play credit and special hotel pricing.

Share your plan with up to 5 family members, giving everyone more storage plus access to extra benefits.

The new features will be rolling out for Android on the Play Store in the coming days, and the iOS app will be available soon. These updates only apply to consumer accounts and will not be available for G Suite business customers.

Source: Google