Google now has an “Ask a doctor” section for medical inquiries

The search engine results pages (SERPs) for medical queries have recently undergone notable changes. They have become more user-friendly and trustworthy. Introducing the “Ask a doctor” feature is one of the most significant changes. This feature allows users to receive immediate answers to their medical questions from qualified doctors. The feature is similar to the “People also ask” section. When asked a diabetes-related question, it links to the American Diabetes Association’s landing page.

Medical SERPs (esp. mobile) have transformed quite a bit in recent months. Let’s just say they’re busy. Saw this “Ask a doctor” for the first time in SERPs today. Links to a landing page for the American Diabetes Association. Wasn’t what I expected. Possible test? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/2PGJBqkeE8 — Megan Medaris (@meganmedaris) November 16, 2023

The “People Also Ask” (PAA) section is a Google Search feature that displays additional questions related to the user’s original search query. It appears below the featured snippet and above the organic search results. The questions are generated based on user searches and aim to provide further context and information on the topic.

Patients can receive prompt and accurate medical advice from certified doctors. The SERPs also feature an improved visual design, making them more user-friendly and easier to navigate. Moreover, the SERPs now provide a more comprehensive range of information sources, offering users a wider selection of relevant and reliable content.

Overall, the changes to medical SERPs are positive. They are making it easier for users to find the information they need and providing more opportunities for healthcare providers to reach patients.