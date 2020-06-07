Google Messages app is one of the best you can find on the Play Store, though, unlike most of Google’s apps, the Google Message app doesn’t come pre-installed on every Android smartphone. The Google Message app can also go head to head against iMessage as the former has support for RCS Messaging. The company is also working towards improving the RCS Messaging on Google Message.

Besides the improvement in the RCS Messaging, Google is also making some visual changes to its messaging app. Recently, the company rolled out a new Gmail-like search bar to Google Messages, making it easier for the users to search for images and videos that they received via messages.

The new search bar is currently rolling out to the Google Message beta users, and since it’s available through a server-side update, you don’t have to go to the Play Store and update the app.

If you’re don’t have Google Messages app installed on your Android smartphone and want to check out the new search bar, you can download and install the app from the below link and then become a beta tester. Alternatively, you can head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

via Android Police