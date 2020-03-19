If you have an Android phone, you’re most likely using the Google Messages as your default messaging app. On top of that, if you use Google Duo as your default video chat app then things are going to get a lot easier for you as Google is working towards integrating Google Duo service to its Messaging app.

According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Google is currently testing a new Google Duo button on the Google Message app. Tapping on the button will directly take you to the Duo app. What this means is that you’ll soon be able to open Google Duo from the Google Message app, which basically comes as the default messaging app on all Android phones.

This is another interesting feature that Google is currently working on and that’s bubble notifications for Google Messages. The only catch here is that only Android 10(or above) users will see the bubble notifications.

However, we currently don’t know as to when these features will be available for the public to use. Nevertheless, since the company has already started testing these features, we can expect these to become available to the public very soon.