When you work from home you do not necessarily have access to the best lighting or video conferencing cameras. Last year Google addresses this with a special low-light mode in their Google Meet iOS and Android apps.

Now Google has brought the same feature to their web client.

The web app will now also use AI to detect that a user is under-exposed, and automatically increase the brightness of the video.

Users who prefer to skulk in the darkness can turn the feature off, but admins do not have central control.

Google does also warn the feature can increase the processor load.

The feature is rolling it out to Rapid Release domains starting today and Scheduled Release domains on October 4th, in both cases over the course of 15 days.

via Engadget