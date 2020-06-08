Google have promised earlier to update their Google Meet (previously hangouts) video conferencing solution with powerful AI-powered features, including low-light video calling and noise cancellation.

Now Google has announced the noise cancellation feature is rolling out, and a video demo shows that it is pretty amazing.

Despite the timing, Google has actually been working on the feature for 3 years now, with the purchase of Limes Audio in 2017.

“It started off as a project from our conference rooms,” Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management told Venturebeat. “I’m based out of Stockholm. When we meet with the U.S., it’s usually around this time [morning in the U.S., evening in Europe]. You’ll hear a lot of cling, cling, cling and weird little noises of people eating their breakfast or eating their dinners or taking late meetings at home and kids screaming and all. It was really that that triggered off this project about a year and a half ago.”

The feature, which is rolling out now, is on by default, but can be switched off if you need it to be.

Thanks Ja for the tip.