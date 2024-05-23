Google Meet gets Adaptive Audio for team meetings in crowded and noisy environments

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Struggling to find a conference room for your next Google Meet? Google’s got your back with their new “adaptive audio” feature.

This feature lets you and your team ditch the designated meeting space and join calls using multiple laptops in the same room without worrying about echoes or feedback.

Adaptive audio automatically detects when multiple devices are in the same location and synchronizes their microphones and speakers. This creates an audio experience that lets teams create ad hoc meeting spaces anywhere with just their laptops.

It also lets you to use unconventional meeting spaces like lounges, cafes, or any impromptu location that suits your needs. Thanks to adaptive audio’s use of individual microphones and speakers, everyone’s voice is heard clearly.

When multiple participants from the same room join a meeting, the feature automatically activates, merging their audio and grouping them together in the participant panel for easy reference.

Adaptive audio is automatically enabled by default. Users who prefer a more traditional setup can turn it off through the Settings menu.

The rollout begins May 22nd for Rapid Release domains and gradually appears within 15 days for Scheduled Release domains. Full access will be given to these domains by June 5th.

This feature is available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium plans, and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on.

More here.