Samsung is all set to hold the Unpacked event on February 11. At the event, the Korean company will mainly talk about three new products and these are Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Z Flip. Beyond that, it now looks like there are going to be some surprise announcements, some of which may be from Google. That’s right, Google will be there on February 11.

On its Twitter account, Google hinted at ‘something interesting’ at Samsung’s Unpacked event. Google didn’t provide any details of what they’re going to announce, but it seems the announcements are going to be related to Android experience in Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series that will be launched at the event.

Google’s announcements may also be about Android experience on the Galaxy Z Flip, which is Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone.

Users on Twitter have also thrown some guesses. Some are saying that the Android maker could announce Google Play Edition Galaxy devices. Others are saying that Google could extend the Android updates from 2 to 5 in Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. Either way, since we don’t have anything concrete with us, it’s better to wait until the February 11 event.