Google announces new visual improvements coming to Google Maps

Google Maps yesterday announced that it is bringing new visual improvements to deliver even more detail and granularity to the map.

First, Google Maps now uses a new color-mapping algorithmic technique. With this update, when you explore a place, you can easily distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. This update is now available in all 220 countries and territories.

You can know at a glance how lush and green a place is with vegetation, and even see if there are snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops.

Second, you’ll be able to see highly detailed street information that shows the accurate shape and width of a road to scale.

You can also see exactly where sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands are located–crucial information if you have accessibility needs, like wheelchair or stroller requirements.

Google is rolling out detailed street maps in London, New York, and San Francisco in the coming months. And it will expand to more cities over time.

Source: Google