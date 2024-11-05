How to Use Google Maps in Google Sheets [2 Easy Steps]

by Ana Gajic 

Google Maps in Google Sheets

If you want to visualize location data directly within your spreadsheets, I’ll share one incredibly efficient method that lets you use Google Maps in Google Sheets.

And no, you don’t need any extensions or special software for this.

Below is a step-by-step guide that will help you view important locations quickly, without the need to switch apps. Shall we begin?

Step-by-Step Guide to Integrate Google Maps in Google Sheets

Before getting into it, open your Google Sheets and create a new sheet or open an existing one. Then, move on to the first step.

Step 1: Use Smart Chips to Add Locations

  1. Right-click the cell where you want to add Smart Chips.
  2. From the dropdown, select Smart Chip –> Place.
    Adding smart chips in Google Sheets
  3. Type the location or address in the chip that appears. Google Sheets will automatically generate a smart chip linked to Google Maps.
    Adding a place using smart chips

Step 2: View Location Details

  1. Hover over the Smart Chip, and a small Google Maps preview will appear.
    Google Maps preview in Google Sheets
  2. Click on the Smart Chip to open Google Maps in a new tab, showing the full details of the location. Meanwhile, you can enable map preview on the right side of your spreadsheet and use Google Maps in Google Sheets.
    Using Google Maps directions from Google Sheets

That’s it! The Preview window is a great feature as it allows you to plan a route, and explore places the same way you’d do it in Google Maps.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to leverage the power of Google Maps directly within your Google Sheets.

