Google Maps for iOS gets three new features including the dark mode

Google today announced a new update to Google Maps iOS app which brings three new features.

First, Google Maps on iOS now supports dark mode. This feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks and you can turn it on by going to Settings > Dark mode > On.

Second, Google Maps iOS now has a new nearby traffic widget which will allow you to have a glance exactly what traffic is like from your home screen. With the new Google Maps search widget, you can search for your favorite places or navigate to frequent destinations with just a quick tap. Here’s how you can enable these widgets:

From your home screen, touch and hold a widget or an empty area until your apps jiggle. In the upper-left corner, tap the Add button. Search for and tap the Google Maps app. Swipe to select a widget, then tap Add Widget. Tap Done.

Third, you can now share your real-time location via iMessage. Tap on the new Google Maps button in iMessage and your location will be shared for one hour by default, with the option to extend up to three days. To end your share, you can tap the “stop” button on the thumbnail.

Source: Google