Google Maps finally comes to Apple CarPlay and Apple Watch

by Pradeep

 

Google today announced that Google Maps is now available on Apple’s CarPlay Dashboard and a new Google Maps app is coming for the Apple Watch.

Google Maps on CarPlay Dashboard:

In the CarPlay Dashboard you can now switch or pause songs from your favorite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps. The information is displayed in a split screen view so you can get the information you need while keeping your focus on the road.

Google Maps on Apple Watch:

With the Google Maps app for the Apple Watch, you can easily navigate by car, bike, public transit or on foot. Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you’ve saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you’ve designated in the app.

Google Maps is now available on CarPlay Dashboard on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The Google Maps app for the Apple Watch will be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Source: Google

