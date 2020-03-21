Google Maps will now remind you to call your doctor before visiting them

Google has introduced a new but important feature to Google Maps that will remind people that they need to call their doctors before visiting them if they show the symptoms of coronavirus. The virus outbreak has taken the world by storm and medical professionals are requesting people to call ahead so their doctor can make the necessary preparations.

Google Maps now shows a reminder telling people to call their doctors when they search for a hospital or doctor on the app. Tapping the reminder will take the user to the CDC page and a dedicated page explaining what to do if you feel sick. Google is just one of the companies working with the CDC and WHO to push out reliable information to the public. Earlier today, WhatsApp introduced a chatbot in partnership with WHO to help users get reliable information.

Yesterday, Google along with Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube issued a joint statement promising to work on curbing misinformation and helping the government healthcare agencies around the world. It’s not clear what they have planned but still is good to see companies coming together and helping out doing a crisis.

Screenshots via The Verge