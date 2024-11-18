Google makes text-to-image Imagen 3 available on Docs & launches Gemini app on iPhones

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s been an exciting few days for Google Gemini users. The Mountain View tech giant has launched the Imagen 3 text-to-image model on Google Docs and the Gemini app on iPhones.

With this image generation capability in Google Docs, you can create unique inline and full-bleed voer images using Gemini. It lets you generate photorealistic images or stylized visuals by typing prompts directly into the tool. The feature’s available for Workspace customers with select Gemini add-ones, and it’s rolling out gradually.

“Now you can communicate ideas more effectively, without having to tirelessly search for the perfect image,” the company mentions on its product update page.

Imagen 3 launched quietly this summer following controversies over historically inaccurate images. It was so bad that Google had to temporarily pause the capability until it was ready for a broader launch on Gemini.

As for iPhone users, Google also launched its dedicated Gemini mobile app just last week.

Launching worldwide just like its Android version back in February, the Gemini app comes with new features like the lifelike Gemini Live in over ten languages and the Imagen 3-powered image generation, among others. You can also integrate Google apps like Gmail, Calendar, and YouTube directly within Gemini.

“Now available on both Android and iOS, the Gemini app puts the power of a true AI-powered personal assistant right in your pocket,” says Gemini’s director Brian Marquardt.

You can download the Gemini app via the App Store.