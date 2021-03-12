Google launches scathing attack on Microsoft

Microsoft last month announced that it will work with Europe’s press publishers on a solution to ensure that press publishers get paid for the use of their content by gatekeepers like Facebook and Google who have dominant market power. Google is clearly not happy about Microsoft’s actions. Today, Google published a long blog post criticizing Microsoft. Google even accused Microsoft that it is willing to break the way the open web works.

Attacking Microsoft’s policies around online news is okay. But Google went too far with this blog post. Highlighting a software vulnerability (SolarWinds attack) to attack a company is not an acceptable ethical practice.

You can read the full blog post by Google below.

Source: Google