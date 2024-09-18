Google launches even more generative AI tools for advertising

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google arrived big at the DMEXCO 2024 conference. The tech giant said during the digital marketing exposition that it’s launching more generative AI tools for advertising, just months after the launch of its AI-powered image creation tools for Demand Gen campaigns.

AI image generation also now expands beyond Performance Max to include Search, Demand Gen, App, and Display campaigns where you can improve and customize images, including spotlighting your own products.

“More advertisers will be able to easily generate a wide variety of ad copy and images for your Performance Max, Demand Gen, App and Display campaigns – and wherever else you choose to use them,” says Google.

You can also enhance your image assets and select/edit images from Google Merchant Center and have more creative control over these AI-generated visuals.

Performance Max also gets new asset reporting with conversion metrics, better campaign performance insights, and improved share reporting. And, you will also be able to try the now-beta feature for adding negative keywords in Performance Max campaigns.

Google’s Gemini AI models—which have already long supported advertising—also expand to more languages besides English: German, French, and Spanish are now included.

Google Ads also introduced omnichannel bidding for Demand Gen campaigns, now in beta. This feature helps advertisers optimize bids across different channels to boost both online and in-store sales, so folks can spend on ads a lot more efficiently.

The announcement came not too long after Google outlined its master plan to combat AI-generated fake images across Search, Lens, and Circle to Search features.

Using the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, this update will track and display the origin and editing history of images in Google Search, Ads, and YouTube. Other tech giants like Microsoft, Adobe, OpenAI, and more have also been a part of the initiative.