Google launches a new feature on Gmail mobile. It's called Gmail Q&A, powered by Gemini

Google has just launched the ability to recall your email, or in its words, a “new way of searching your inbox” on Gmail. It’s called Gmail Q&A, powered by the Gemini AI, and it’s rolling out just months after its initial preview at the Google I/O event back in May.

The Gmail Q&A feature lets you ask questions to manage your inbox even better, such as finding specific emails or details that are buried deep in them, viewing unread messages, or summarizing topics.

For now, it’s only available to Google One AI Premium subscribers or folks with Google Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. It’s coming now to Android devices—or at least 15 days after the publishing date—with iOS support coming out soon.

Before this, such a feature was available in the side panel of Gmail on the web, so it’s a big deal that it is now coming to mobile in a better circumstance.

Copilot, Microsoft’s AI offering, is also on Outlook, the email service. But, it only lets you summarize threads, get suggested actions, and help you draft emails and choose the length and tone.

A few weeks back, Google announced that Gemini has arrived in the side panel of Workspace apps like Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drives. The Gemini 1.5 Pro-powered feature lets you summarize, analyze, and generate content without switching apps, so it’s only a matter of time before it comes to Gmail mobile apps, too.

Gemini has also been undergoing quite a lot of changes in recent days. Google announced support for new file types for uploads on the chatbot (albeit it’s not free), customizable Gems (like custom GPTs on ChatGPT), and the Imagen 3 model on Gemini for image generation.