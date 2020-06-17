Google plans to launch a new Nest-branded smart speaker soon

Google is working on a new Nest-branded smart speaker. The company has been expanding its reach in the home automation market and the new device is expected to build on the old Google Home lineup of smart devices.

According to the sources close to 9to5Google, the new smart speaker codenamed ‘prince’ will be an improved display-less smart speaker, similar to the Sonos One. The device will be powered by Google Assistant and will have all the voice assistant features from the past smart speakers.

Google may launch the new smart speaker along with the Google Pixel 4a which recently got delayed to October. However, it’s hard to say if the company plans to keep the Nest branding or launch it as a Google Home device.