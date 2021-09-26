Google Chrome for Android lets you automatically darken websites but the setting is system-wide for all websites you browse.
This may not be ideal however, and Google is working on a way to make this setting per-website instead.
In Chrome Canary for Android there is a new section in the Site settings to enable or disable ‘Auto-darken web content’:
The setting is associated with a new menu to Enable to Disable Auto-dark for the site.
Users can add specific sites and then choose whether to block or allow auto-darkening on those websites.
To enable the feature you need to enable “Darken websites” check box in Chrome://flags.
The feature is currently in development and not all the elements work yet.
Hopefully, Google will also bring it to the desktop in the future.
via Leo Varela.