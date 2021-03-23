If the apps on your Android handset are suddenly crashing a lot more often than usual, you are not alone.

The issue is a recent update to the Android Webview component, which is used by apps to display web pages inside the app. The component is regularly updated with fixes and improvements, and it seems the latest release is quite buggy, particularly on older handsets.

Google has confirmed the issue, and said they ware working on a fix, saying:

We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.

A temporary workaround is to uninstall the update by going to the Google Play store on your phone, searching for Android WebView and uninstalling the update. You can also go to “Apps” or “Applications” from your device Settings, find the Android WebView app among the system apps, and uninstall its latest updates.

via XDA-Dev