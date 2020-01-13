Google is tweaking Google Search, but this time it is not the search algorithm, but rather the appearance of the results.

Following on a similar change on mobile last year, the new look is now coming to desktop users.

It features bolded “Ad” label for ads and makes the domain of websites more prominent. It also now surfaces the site icon in the results. Webmasters can choose which icon to display in results.

The new look was announced by Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, can be seen compares with the old one in the gallery below.

Gallery

Google says the format puts a site’s brand front and center, helping searchers better understand where information is coming from, more easily scan results and decide what to explore.

The new look will be rolling out to desktop users this week.