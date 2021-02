Google is testing a new true dark mode for its search engine.

The dark mode is currently in A/B testing in USA, and you have a chance of accessing it if you open the search engine in incognito mode with a US IP number.

Like Microsoft, the resurgence of work on dark mode is likely motivated by addressing eye strain issues with those who work ever longer hours from home.

