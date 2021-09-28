Google is working on making Chrome look more native on Windows 11.

According to a new patch on the Chromium Gerrit, Google is working on making their menus “Windows 11 style” when the browser is being run on the new operating system.

Beyond the rounded corners, it is not yet clear what “Windows 11 style” means, but other elements could include mica transparency effects and Windows 11-style icons such as seen on the Edge browser.

It is not clear how long we will have to wait for these changes to show up in the Stable branch of the Chromium browser.

via Leo Varela