Google introduces new mobile experience for Google Chat

Google announced the updated Google Chat experience for Android and iOS devices. The bottom navigation bar has been redesigned to simplify app usage. Here’s a breakdown of the key features highlighted in the update:

Home View : Provides a unified overview of all conversations, allowing users to filter and focus on unread messages efficiently. Direct Messages : Presents a condensed list of individual and group chats, prioritizing pinned conversations at the top. Spaces : Offers a concise display of all spaces, emphasizing pinned conversations at the forefront. Mentions View : Facilitates the easy tracking of messages where users have been mentioned across conversations and spaces.

For Android and iOS users in both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, the rollout is gradual, with feature visibility expected to take up to 15 days starting November 29, 2023.

Regarding availability, This update will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

For administrators and end-users, no immediate action is needed as these updates will automatically appear on their mobile devices over the next few weeks.

Google has been testing many features on Google Messages, and now, this update on Google Chat, it all sped up once Apple announced RCS support in iMessage. Coincidence?