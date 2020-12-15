Google is introducing a new feature for its Google Photos service.

Google Photos is enhancing its memories – automatically surfaced photos which Google feels are significant, with a new 3D feature called Cinematic Photos.

Cinematic photos help you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic—so you feel like you’re transported back to that moment. To do this, Google uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and produce a 3D representation of the scene—even if the original image doesn’t include depth information from the camera. The photo is then animated via a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.

Google Photos will automatically create Cinematic photos for you, which will show up in your recent highlights at the top of your photo grid.

If you want to share a Cinematic photo with your friends or family so they can relive the moment too, you can send it as a video in just a few taps.

Google has also announced two other improvements – new Collage layouts and new Memories of places and landscapes rather than just people. Read more at Google here.

Google has recently announced the end of unlimited photos storage on Google Photos, saying that starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member. It is not known of automatically created Memories will count towards this storage limit.