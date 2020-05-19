Google has announced a new update for its Photos app that brings new privacy features to the app. The new features improve album sharing to ensure you’re sharing your most cherished memories with the right person.

With the new feature, whenever you want to share your photos, you will easily be able to do so by inviting your friend or a group of friends who can view the photos or videos through their Google account. This builds upon direct sharing feature announced back in December. Once you share photos or videos with a person, Google will send them an email and in-app notification and the photo will show up in the Sharing tab in Google Photos.

For those who don’t have a Google account, the new change will allow users to create a new link to share photos. Owners can specify if they want the link to be view-only or allow others to edit the photos. The link can also be disabled, at which point, the shared photos will be removed automatically from the person’s drive.