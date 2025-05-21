Google I/O 2025: Top 10 Highlights of Google's New Announcements

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google I/O 2025, held on May 20–21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, showcased Google’s latest innovations across AI, Android, and hardware. All the focus of the Google event was on integration of AI into everyday tools, a new Android experience, and upcoming hardware ventures.

But just in case you missed out on attending the event, don’t worry, we got you covered. Here are 10 major highlights from the I/O event by Google.

1. Gemini AI Takes Center Stage

Google’s main spotlight of the hour was on the all new Gemini 2.5. The latest model had enhanced the AI assistant’s capabilities across devices. Gemini Live now comes with real-time translation, camera sharing, and screen sharing features.

Moreoever, the AI is now fully integrated into Gmail for personalized Smart Replies. Also, Google Search using AI Overviews are improved with concise summaries.

For developers, Gemini Nano offers on-device AI processing, enabling features like text summarization and image captioning without cloud dependency.

2. Android 16 Debuts with Material 3 Expressive

Android 16 introduces the Material 3 Expressive design, focusing on dynamic visuals and a more personalised theme for each user. Few of the upcoming OS features include universal background blur, redesigned volume sliders, and adaptive refresh rates. The update also brings predictive back gestures and an interesting notification cooldown system to reduce distractions.

3. Android XR and Smart Glasses

Google unveiled Android XR, a platform for mixed reality experiences. In collaboration with Samsung’s Project Moohan, the XR initiative showcases smart glasses capable of real-time navigation, translation, and camera streaming, all powered by Gemini AI.

4. Project Astra: The Future of AI Assistants

Unvieled last year, Project Astra aims to create a universal AI assistant that processes visual and audio inputs in real-time. And while the hype around it was incredible, Google has made some interesting new updates. Have a look below –

5. Google Beam: 3D Video Calling

Evolving from Project Starline, Google Beam offers 3D video calling capabilities, enhancing remote communication by providing a more immersive experience.

Google much anticipated Veo 3 and Flow are here. The AI-driven tools are aimed to make video generation and animation easier for creators. This will help them produce realistic and interactive content with much ease, making the creative process simpler.

The Google Play Store will now feature a topic pages to help users discover apps based on their interests. Moreover, Audio previews for app content, and improved subscription management tools for developers, are also going to be featured in the Store for better user engagement and monetization.

Image Source: Google

8. Android Auto and In-Car AI Integration

Gemini AI extends to Android Auto, offering personalized navigation and entertainment options. Developers can now build next-gen in-car app experiences, enhancing the driving experience with AI-powered features.

9. Smart Widgets on Android 16

Android 16 was also teased with new “Live Widgets” feature, which create a personalized experience with Glance 1.2. These new promoted ‘live updates notify users of important ongoing notifications and feature a new Progress Style template. Have a look –

Image Source: Google

10. Imrpoved Camera Lighting and Battery Efficiency

Google’s I/O introduced several camera and media enhancements which included a software low light boost for improved photography in dim lighting. Another improvement is the native PCM offload which helps conserve battery during audio playback processing due to DSP (Digital Signing Processing).

Google I/O 2025 is still going on, and we are yet to see all upcoming announcements. Stay tuned to find out more highlights at MSPU.