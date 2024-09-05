Google Gemini is finally getting this feature that Copilot users have been enjoying for a while

The feature was announced earlier, but it's just now rolling out

Google Gemini, the search engine giant’s AI offering, has been undergoing quite a few interesting updates in recent weeks. The popular chatbot will now show related content links in its responses—a feature that Microsoft’s Copilot users have been enjoying for a while.

Google mentions in a recent update on its Workspace page that Gemini web at gemini.google.com will start providing links to related content in response to fact-seeking prompts. If you have a Gemini for Workspace license and enabled Workspace extensions, you will also spot this feature on relevant Gmail emails.

The feature itself was a part of the summer update that launched in July, but it’s only starting to launch for everyone recently. It’s now available in certain countries for English prompts only for now, and you can simply click on a chip at the end of a paragraph to access relevant websites or emails.

Gemini’s July 2024 update also brought the Gemini 1.5 Flash to power the AI chatbot. It promised a faster response time, compared to the previous Gemini 1.0 Pro, even for the free Gemini.

Since its launch, Google Gemini faced tough challenges from other AI chatbot providers. Microsoft has its Copilot offering, which expanded even further to Microsoft 365 apps like Word and Excel, while OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been around even longer.

So it’s about time that Gemini is catching up. A while ago, Google also launched customizable Gems—similar to custom GPTs on ChatGPT—and resumed the image generation capability of people with the new Imagen 3 model.