What happened to Google Gemini AI? Model’s release date gets delayed to next year

Google is reportedly delaying the release date of its hotly anticipated Google Gemini AI. The model, which was initially set for a launch this month, is reportedly pushed to the first quarter of 2024.

The Information reveals that the tech giant has informed cloud customers and business partners that its new large language model (LLM) is not expected to be available until the first quarter of next year.

This delay comes at a challenging time for Google, as its cloud sales growth has stagnated while that of its main competitor, Microsoft, has picked up speed.

Google boasted that its upcoming Gemini model will be ready to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s GPT-4. The tech giant combined teams from Brain and DeepMind — which had just launched its Music AI tool for YouTube not too long ago — to “deliver AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft is making a lot of money from business firms by selling OpenAI’s AI software products through bundlings.

This could be a problem for the AI company because, not only were its early customers switching to cheaper AI alternatives by buying the software through Microsoft, but Redmond keeps most of the revenue from those sales.