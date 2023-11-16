Google DeepMind builds Music AI tool despite AI-generated music crackdown by YouTube

YouTube and Google DeepMind are building a Music AI tool and a bunch of other AI-centered projects. Basically, it’s a set of tools that help artists and creators turn their thoughts and ideas into music.

The video-sharing platform announced not too long ago that it will take down AI-generated music and covers, but only under the condition that it’s done through YouTube’s privacy request process.

The promise of this tool seems promising, though. It will allow artists to create new guitar riffs just by humming them, or turn a pop track into a reggaeton track.

Google is also developing tools that will help fans connect with their favorite artists in new ways, alongside another AI tool called Dream Track which will allow creators to generate original soundtracks for YouTube Shorts videos.

These tools will be available to Music AI Incubator participants later this year. They use Google DeepMind’s most advanced music generation model, Lyra, and will roll out to a select group of US creators.

Not too long ago, YouTube’s generative, conversational AI was also rolling out for Premium users. With this, you can ask the Bard-powered chatbot to summarize everything or ask anything related to the topic of the video itself.