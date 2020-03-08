Google now allows G Suite users to add security keys through Safari and Chrome Mobile

Google is making some changes to the way users can secure their Google Accounts and if you’re someone who uses a security key then the new update might help you.

According to a new blog post published by Google, the company will now allow G Suite users to add keys using Safari on Mac and Chrome on Mobile. To take advantage of the feature, you will need Chrome on Android device (using at least Android 7.0 Nougat and Chrome 70) and Safari on Mac (13.0.4 and later). This will work for keys registered independently, as well as those registered when a user signs up for the Advanced Protection Program for the enterprise.

Setting up the feature

Admins: This feature will be controlled by the existing settings controlling security key use in your organization. Visit the Help Center to learn more about managing security keys and 2-Step Verification.

End users: Users can visit the Help Center to learn more about managing security keys with their account.

The feature is rolling out to all the users and anyone using G Suite can now protect their Google account using a key which is much safer than the other 2FA options.