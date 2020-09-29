Google will continue to offer free unlimited Meet calls for all users through March 31, 2021

Google today announced that it will continue to offer unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts. Google also highlighted some new features that were added to Meet product in the last few weeks.

You can now see your family on the big screen when you cast your calls to your TV, or join hands-free on your Nest Hub Max. Jump on the call without worrying about the holiday wrapping paper mess behind you with background blur, or take trivia night to the next level by seeing 49 of your competitors (and yourself) at the same time. You can even keep score using our collaborative digital whiteboard.

You can access Google Meet from Gmail, or through the Meet app or through meet.google.com from the browser.

Source: Google