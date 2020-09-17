Back in June, we reported that Google is planning to add support for blur background in video calls to Google Meet. The company has now released a new update that adds support for 7×7 participants on one screen and the ability to blur backgrounds during video calls.

Google has now announced the general availability for the new features. The 49 tile feature is turned off by default and Meet users can go to Settings>Change layout and select tiled layout. The feature is rolling out in phases and here’s the rollout timeline:

49-tile view

Rapid Release domains: Full rollout (1-3 days for feature visibility) starting on September 15, 2020

Scheduled Release domains: Gradual rollout (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting on September 21, 2020

Self view