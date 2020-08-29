Google brings Flip to Silence feature to more Android devices

Back in 2013, Nokia released Lumia Amber software update for its Lumia Windows Phone 8 devices. This update came with “Flip To Silence” feature. Flipping the phone over is a great and easy way to mute an incoming call. Recently, Google released this feature as part of Digital Wellbeing for Pixel devices. Now, Google is bringing this feature to more Android devices through its Phone app. Several users have reported that this feature can be enabled in Settings section of Google Phone app.

You can download the Google Phone app here from Play Store.

via: XDA-Developers