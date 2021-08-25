Google announces Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker for $179.95

Google today announced the launch of Fitbit Charge 5, a new fitness tracker with thinner and sleek design, color touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life. Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium which will offer deeper insights, actionable guidance and a range of more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions.
Fitbit Charge 5 features:
- Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need. With the swipe of a finger, view your stats, make contactless payments, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize what information you want to see most.
- Ten percent thinner than its predecessor, Charge 5 has an aerodynamic design and is optimized for performance and engineered for a seamless fit. With a new AMOLED color display, Charge 5 is our first tracker with an always-on display option for added convenience to see your stats or while training.
- With Fitbit Premium’s new Daily Readiness experience, you can understand if your body is ready for a workout or if you should prioritize recovery instead.
- Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition and an estimate of your V02 max.
- Charge 5 is Fitbit’s first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures your body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on your fingers.
- With Charge 5 you also get a Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app, so you can see each morning if you’re mentally ready to take on more challenges, or if you need to recharge.
- The ECG app will be available soon on Charge 5,4 bringing a critical tool to more people at a more approachable price. Charge 5 also tracks your heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges, and while many factors can affect your heart rate, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention.
Fitbit Charge 5 is available for $179.95 and you can pre-order it today.
Source: Google
Comments