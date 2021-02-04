Google Fit will allow you to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate using phone’s camera

Google today announced that Google Fit app will soon allow you to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate using phone’s camera. Starting next month, this feature will be available in Pixel phones. Google will expand to more Android devices in the future.
Here’s how this feature will work:
- To measure your respiratory rate, you just need to place your head and upper torso in view of your phone’s front-facing camera and breathe normally.
- To measure your heart rate, simply place your finger on the rear-facing camera lens.
Google specifically mentioned that these measurements aren’t meant for medical diagnosis. This data can be used to track and improve day-to-day wellness.
We developed both features — and completed initial clinical studies to validate them — so they work in a variety of real-world conditions and for as many people as possible. For example, since our heart rate algorithm relies on approximating blood flow from color changes in someone’s fingertip, it has to account for factors such as lighting, skin tone, age and more in order to work for everyone.
Source: Google