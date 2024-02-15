Google finally catches up with OpenAI, announces general availability of Gemini 1.0 Pro and Gemini 1.0 Ultra

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

After several delays, in December last year, Google announced Gemini, its new AI model that delivers state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks. Early this month, Google revealed details about its most capable model, the Gemini Ultra 1.0.

Today, Google announced the general availability of Gemini 1.0 Pro and Gemini 1.0 Ultra models, which are equivalent to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models. It took almost 1 year for Google to catch up with OpenAI.

Both Gemini 1.0 Pro and Gemini 1.0 Ultra are available to all Vertex AI customers. Developers can start building with Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra in production. While the Gemini 1.0 Pro offers the best balance of quality, performance, and cost for most AI tasks, Gemini 1.0 Ultra offers strong performance in areas such as complex instruction, code, reasoning, and multilinguality, and is optimized for high quality output.

Today, Google also revealed Gemini 1.5 Pro model in preview. The Gemini 1.5 model will deliver dramatic improvements across a number of dimensions and Google claims that Gemini 1.5 model achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra with much less compute capacity. In addition, the Gemini 1.5 model can also process up to 1 million tokens consistently.

“The Gemini era is just beginning, however — if your organization wants to stay on the cutting edge, work with your account team to ensure you’re signed up to be a trusted tester of upcoming Gemini models,” wrote Burak Gokturk, VP & GM, Cloud AI at Google.